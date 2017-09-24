Home The Sunday Standard

Eco-consiousness is the need of Delhi

Known to be one of the most polluted cities in the world, Delhi needs to be clean like it used to be a few decades ago.

Known to be one of the most polluted cities in the world, Delhi needs to be clean like it used to be a few decades ago. With pollution in the city increasing at a rapid pace, it’s high time we started to look for solutions. If not, the problem will be more serious in future, when it will be hard to make the air breathable again.

Delhi experienced a severe episode of smog last year, when Diwali fireworks had pushed pollution to an alarming level. May be, the presence of toxic components is less, but we have to remember the abundance of particulate matter in Delhi’s air.

Delhi has always been my first love for its history and food. But the pollution has even started affecting its rich heritage. Pollutants spoil the beauty of our monuments by reducing their lustre and chipping off the outer layer of paints and designs. The capital requires a will to change the situation. Ministries are dealing with environment issues, but Delhiites also need to develop a social responsibility for a better tomorrow. We have to recognise the importance of eco-consciousness.

Industrialists can play a major role in saving the environment by creating an interactive platform where everyone can discuss issues related to nature. Also, we should undertake eco-friendly initiatives to accomplish our goal to save the earth. For instance, refining industry waste before releasing it into the environment. Specialised treatment plants should be installed to filter out pollutants that can contaminate air, water and soil. Industries should take the onus of keeping the environment clean.

Our ultimate goal should be to inspire the next generation and increase their participation in conservation of nature. We should try to make eco-friendly products that cause minimal harm to the environment in their production. One should reduce usage of plastic, foil and cardboard in packaging as they affect air quality. The next best thing Delhiites can do is plant more trees as it is one of the most concrete, satisfying actions one can take to refine the air quality. How about riding a bicycle instead of cars or motorcycles to nearby places? I’m sure this will help us to create a cleaner environment.

Harkirat Singh

MD, Woodland Worldwide

