MCDs trying quick and dirty tactics for clean zones

NEW DELHI: As the third anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission approaches, the municipal bodies’ dream of announcing their zones open-defecation free seems to be dirty. In a recent Standing Committee meeting of South MCD—the richest of the three MCDs—had proposed mobile toilets at a dozen places, where open defecation is rampant, just for October 2. It was rejected as the newly elected BJP councillors stated that this method has proved to be of no help in the past, as the toilets do not last long due to bad upkeep.

In a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in July, MCD officials were reprimanded for not being able to aid construction of toilets in households, which could have helped in preventing defecation.

Of the 167 application received by the North MCD this year, work in only five households has started; 53 are pending and the rest were rejected. The East MCD had received 180 applications, but work was initiated only on 20 applications and the remaining are yet to be verified.

The situation in South is better as only 50 households are left to get toilets. As per the centrally sponsored scheme implemented by the Ministry of Urban Development, Union Territories have to pay 20 per cent of the total funding for the construction of a toilet that is Rs 17,067. As the civic agency has the prime responsibility of cleanliness in the city, the major share falls on their shoulders and a minimal amount has to be paid by the Delhi government.

“We will try to get approval for the proposal to install mobile toilets, in the nest Standing Committee meeting. It has been found that many defaulters took benefits of the scheme, but did not construct the toilets. Notices will be issued to the defaulters,” said South MCD Additional Commissioner Meeta Singh.

A report by the Delhi government and NGO-Centre for Civil Society has also revealed that Rs 70 crore meant for the mission is lying unspent.

