Institute that cured world of malaria lies in a state of neglect

HYDERABAD:The World Malaria Day was observed on April 25 across the globe. But the historical Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology in Begumpet, where Sir Ronald Ross conducted ground-breaking work into malaria, may continue to lie in a state of neglect as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed Osmania University officials that they cannot hand over the piece of land near the institute for any developmental works.

Through his research work, Sir Ronald Ross discovered malaria parasite and that female Anopheles Mosquito is carrier of the parasite. He won Nobel prize in Physiology in 1902 for his work on malaria. To this day, the institute’s building, just a few feet away from the old airport in Begumpet in Hyderabad, has copies of his notes of discovery which are displayed in a museum along with his photos.

Only the building is transferred to the Osmania University. Around two-acres of land abuts the building. Director of the Institute Dr B Reddya Naik said they had requested Ministry of Civil Aviation to hand over the land so that developmental works can be taken up. From many years, professors and public had urged the institute to be made functional again and developmental works to be taken up. It has been not been functioning from the past 18-years.