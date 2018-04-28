Home The Sunday Standard

Institute that cured world of malaria lies in a state of neglect

The World Malaria Day was observed on April 25 across the globe. But the historical Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology in Begumpet, where Sir Ronald Ross conducted ground-breaking work into mal

Published: 28th April 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD:The World Malaria Day was observed on April 25 across the globe. But the historical Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology in Begumpet, where Sir Ronald Ross conducted ground-breaking work into malaria, may continue to lie in a state of neglect as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed Osmania University officials that they cannot hand over the piece of land near the institute for any developmental works.

Through his research work, Sir Ronald Ross discovered malaria parasite and that female Anopheles Mosquito is carrier of the parasite. He won Nobel prize in Physiology in 1902 for his work on malaria. To this day, the institute’s building, just a few feet away from the old airport in Begumpet in Hyderabad, has copies of his notes of discovery which are displayed in a museum along with his photos.

Only the building is transferred to the Osmania University. Around two-acres of land abuts the building. Director of the Institute Dr B Reddya Naik said they had requested Ministry of Civil Aviation to hand over the land so that developmental works can be taken up. From many years, professors and public had urged the institute to be made functional again and developmental works to be taken up.  It has been not been functioning from the past 18-years.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Weaving the tulip carpet 

Greenhorn Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb leaves BJP red-faced

Over one lakh labour children rescued, enrolled for education and training

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple