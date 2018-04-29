Manu Sharma row: Elderly inmates of Tihar suffer as early release nixed

Ankur Sharma By

NEW DELHI: Pratima Singh, 69, and her husband Vir Singh, 73 — both languishing behind bars for 13 years — will have to wait longer for their release from the Tihar jail. The elderly couple is among the 154 jail inmates — some of whom have multiple health issues — whose premature release is on hold after a meeting of the Tihar jail’s Sentence Review Board (SRB) was postponed. The meeting had been scheduled to review whether the release of Manu Sharma, who is serving life term for the murder of Jessica Lal, could be taken up with the Delhi Lt. Governor.

In a letter, Jessica Lall’s sister Sabrina had informed the Tihar officials that she would not object if Sharma was freed. But, the meeting was cancelled after the media got copies of the letter. A furious Delhi Home Minister Satyender Jain has reportedly asked the SRB officials to explain the reasons for holding a meeting.According to the Tihar officials, this was not the first time that Manu Sharma’s name was added to the list of prisoners who could be released. But, they say, his case was rejected a year ago. Of the total 154 inmates figuring in the list accessed by The Sunday Standard, 48 are ‘fresh’ names. The list also has names of inmates whose premature release was rejected a dozen times in the past.

According to a 2004 government order, the SRB should meet at least once in three months. But, sources say, the Board meets only twice a year. “The SRB comprising seven members headed by minister-in-charge of prison will have to meet in every three months as per the order. All eligible inmates should be considered by the Board.

This time, the list had 154 names, including that of Manu Sharma, but the Board meeting was called off after the controversy,” a senior government official said.Eleven inmates, including brothers Surender and Virender Singh who were convicted in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, have major health issues. But, with the government coming out with no new date for the SRB meeting, they have no option but to wait.

