Five million plus mobiles for rural women, urban poor

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: In a bid to bridge the digital divide in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Raman Singh has launched nation’s biggest mobile connectivity campaign Sanchar Kranti Yojana (SKY) under which over 5 million 4G smartphones will be distributed to rural women, students and urban poor.

Buoyed by the huge potential of connectivity “that can bring a massive change” in the Naxal-affected state with 30 per cent mobile penetration, Singh has ensured strong and unfaltering network coverage with 1,600 new mobile towers to be installed across the state

The insight for the CM was triggered by a stirring WhatsApp message narrating the carrying capacity of information flow in ‘One Second’ and its significance, which was shared by Aman Kumar Singh, principal secretary to chief minister, in April last year.