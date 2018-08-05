Rs 70 lakh from public funds spent on AAP government event

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government may be in the midst of a major power tussle with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, but this has not prevented Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from spending a steep Rs 70 lakh of the public exchequer on catering and publicity for a recent event.

The event organised to seek suggestions on installing over 1.5 lakh CCTVs camera in the national

capital was attended by representatives of women groups, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and Market Association.

According to sources in the Finance Department, roughly Rs 70 lakh was spent on procuring food and publicising the event.

During his address at the event, Kejriwal tore up the report of the panel set up by the L-G on the matter and attacked the L-G and the BJP alleging that they are stopping the government from installing CCTV cameras.

“See, any government function or activity is only done after going through a fair tender process. It was an event organised for the benefit of the people, whatever the cost might be, it might have been the best price for the arrangements,” Nagendra Sharma, Media Advisor to the CM.