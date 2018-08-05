Home The Sunday Standard

Rs 70 lakh from public funds spent on AAP government event

According to sources in the Finance Department, roughly Rs 70 lakh was spent on procuring food and publicising the event.

Published: 05th August 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government may be in the midst of a major power tussle with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, but this has not prevented Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from spending a steep Rs 70 lakh of the public exchequer on catering and publicity for a recent event.

The event organised to seek suggestions on installing over 1.5 lakh CCTVs camera in the national
capital was attended by representatives of women groups, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and Market Association.

According to sources in the Finance Department, roughly Rs 70 lakh was spent on procuring food and publicising the event.

During his address at the event, Kejriwal tore up the report of the panel set up by the L-G on the matter and attacked the L-G and the BJP alleging that they are stopping the government from installing CCTV cameras.

“See, any government function or activity is only done after going through a fair tender process. It was an event organised for the benefit of the people, whatever the cost might be, it might have been the best price for the arrangements,” Nagendra Sharma, Media Advisor to the CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP CCTV Anil Baijal Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta