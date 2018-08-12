Home The Sunday Standard

CM sub-group set to propose changes in MGNREGS 

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi keen for greater utilisation of MGNREGS, the chief ministers’ sub-group headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to recommend changes in the law.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi keen for greater utilisation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the chief ministers’ sub-group headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to recommend changes in the law. The sub-group is likely to hold final meeting this month-end to approve the recommendations, which will be submitted to the PM.

“The demands emerging out of the five brainstorming sessions with the stakeholders consist of monetary compensations to farmers for the farm labour so as to minimise the input cost in agriculture. The experts have advocated that farmers be compensated between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of the farm labour cost, which could help enhance the farmers’ income,” said a senior official of the NITI Aayog, the nodal agency for the CMs’ sub-group.

The stakeholders have also exhorted the NITI Aayog to utilise the MGNREGS funds for fencing of private agricultural land to prevent animals, particularly neelgai (blue bull), from damaging crops. Besides, they have deliberated on ways to utilise the MGNREGS funds to deal with the issue of crop residue burning seen in areas of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, western UP and MP.

“The outcome of the brainstorming sessions across the country may necessitate changes in the mandate of the flagship scheme. The government will have to examine the extent to which the changes could be effected through notifications, besides, if the need be, by taking parliamentary nod to amendments in the Act itself,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan MGNREGS NITI Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual