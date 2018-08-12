Government students will have bank accounts in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: By August-end, students from Class I to Class VIII at all government schools in Punjab will have individual bank accounts in nationalised banks for receiving money to buy uniforms.

Under the Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan, the education department will be disbursing Rs 600 each to all girl students and to boys from SC and BPL backgrounds. Till last year, the school management committees bought uniforms for the students who were allotted `400 each.

Sources in the education department said the plan was to ensure that the students themselves buy summer and winter uniforms. Moreover, school management committees would be kept out of the process as there were irregularities in the past.“The schools were told to submit final report on zero-balance bank accounts so that we can disburse `600 each in these accounts in September. Approximately, 14.42 lakh accounts will be opened as almost 98 per cent of the students have Aadhaar cards in Punjab,’’ said an official.

In the 217 ‘smart’ schools equipped with various modern facilities, boys will sport maroon check shirt, cream trousers, tie, belt, batch, plain maroon patka, turban or cap, black shoes and maroon socks. For girls, it will be cream colour shirt with maroon check half jacket, salwar (maroon check), batch, dupatta (plain maroon-optional), black shoes, maroon socks and maroon sweater. Currently, government schools have their own dress code in the state. A teacher felt that the amount was not enough to buy two sets of uniform for winter and summer. “Parents will have to pay for the remaining amount… Now, we have been relieved of this headache (of buying uniforms).”