Home The Sunday Standard

Government students will have bank accounts in Punjab

By August-end, students from Class I to Class VIII at all government schools in Punjab will have individual bank accounts in nationalised banks for receiving money to buy uniforms.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image for representational purpose only.

CHANDIGARH: By August-end, students from Class I to Class VIII at all government schools in Punjab will have individual bank accounts in nationalised banks for receiving money to buy uniforms. 

Under the Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan, the education department will be disbursing Rs 600 each to all girl students and to boys from SC and BPL backgrounds. Till last year, the school management committees bought uniforms for the students who were allotted `400 each. 

Sources in the education department said the plan was to ensure that the students themselves buy summer and winter uniforms. Moreover, school management committees would be kept out of the process as there were irregularities in the past.“The schools were told to submit final report on zero-balance bank accounts so that we can disburse `600 each in these accounts in September. Approximately, 14.42 lakh accounts will be opened as almost 98 per cent of the students have Aadhaar cards in Punjab,’’ said an official. 

In the 217 ‘smart’ schools equipped with various modern facilities, boys will sport maroon check shirt, cream trousers, tie, belt, batch, plain maroon patka, turban or cap, black shoes and maroon socks. For girls, it will be cream colour shirt with maroon check half jacket, salwar (maroon check), batch, dupatta (plain maroon-optional), black shoes, maroon socks and maroon sweater. Currently, government schools have their own dress code in the state. A teacher felt that the amount was not enough to buy two sets of uniform for winter and summer. “Parents will have to pay for the remaining amount… Now, we have been relieved of this headache (of buying uniforms).”    

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government schools Punjab Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual