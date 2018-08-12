Home The Sunday Standard

Painting away the filth in North Delhi

The north civic body has turned to art for spreading the message of cleanliness in the National Capital.

Public urinals at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg have been painted with artworks.

NEW DELHI: The north civic body has turned to art for spreading the message of cleanliness in the National Capital. It has joined hands with the Walled City Residential Welfare Federation — an organisation formed by locals of Residential Welfare Association of Chandni Chowk — for the first phase of the drive. Soon, a full-fledged painting drive will take place with the support of residents.

Two urinals at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg have already been painted with artworks. Plans are afoot so that at least 50 more public urinals get the makeover in the next couple of months. “The idea is the beautification of the city, with themes pertaining to cleanliness. We are open to more ideas as well. The next drive is likely to start from this coming weekend,” says a senior NDMC official.

On its part, the Federation stepped in to do artworks for the civic body after being fed up filth on the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg due to its proximity to the Old Delhi Railway Station. The front walls are painted in bright colours. Values such as ‘Respect’, ‘Responsibility’ and ‘Kindness’ are painted in the between the coloured strips. The other wall has a Delhi map and Gandhi’s portrait, with both artworks depicting a common message to keep the Delhi clean. The attempt was just to paint simple to convey the message of cleanliness among passerby and others, Dubey adds.

