A health minefield facing Rajasthan’s stone quarry workers

JAIPUR: The grandeur of forts and palaces of Rajasthan attract tourists from all over the world. But behind the magnificent beauty of these stone monuments lies a dark reality. Due to constant exposure to silica dust, the labourers who work in the stone mining industry contract Silicosis, a progressive lung disease that ultimately leads to their death.

Although private estimates are much higher, government data indicates around 15,000 workers suffer from Silicosis. But relief or assistance from the State is negligible. Over 1,000 silicosis patients from across the state recently held a peaceful protest in Jaipur to get their voices heard.

Madan Singh from Sirohi district was diagnosed with Silicosis in 2016 and received Rs 1 lakh compensation, an amount too little to provide for his family. Now, his wife, two sons and daughter work in the mines. They are aware of the fate this could lead them to, but have no other option.

The sufferings of the patients were put up before the government during the public hearing in Jaipur. The workers demanded that Silicosis should be put in the national and state list of disabilities and they should get a disability pension and health insurance. Currently, the mine department pays a compensation of Rs 1 lakh while the labour department gives Rs 2 lakh. “If the disease is same, why the difference in compensation?” asks a worker.

Neighboring Haryana has a better compensation policy — Rs 5 lakh for Silicosis patients with a ‘certificate’ and Rs 3 lakh to their families in case of death. A monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to the patient and Rs 4,500 to the family after his/her death is also given. Rajasthan offers no pension and just Rs 500 to the family.

Shankar, an activist with MKSS that fights for workers’ rights and rehabilitation says, “Their life is limited to one-two years after Silicosis; maximum three years if they use an oxygen mask.” He pitches for the inclusion of these people in benefit schemes like Rs 2/kg foodgrains under PDS or Palanhar.

Activists say there is no rehabilitation scheme or concrete preventive steps — such as wet drilling and protective gear — because mining sector in Rajasthan is unorganised and workers are recruited without contracts. Government is hesitant to take the necessary steps as it generates huge revenue for them and also due to political interference.

