Home The Sunday Standard

Groundwater in five Tamil Nadu districts has heavy metals

A CGWB study reveals the presence of lead, cadmium and chromium beyond desirable limits in the groundwater

Published: 19th August 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Groundwater in five districts of Tamil Nadu is contaminated by heavy metals like lead, cadmium and chromium, which are beyond the permissible limits of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a study by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has revealed.The board, which regularly monitors groundwater quality of shallow aquifers on a regional scale once a year, has found that groundwater in Dindigul, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram contains lead above 0.01mg per litre. Dindigul has more than 80 tannery units in and around the city and also possesses chromium above 0.05 mg per litre, which is above the BIS limit. 

Interestingly, CGWB states that groundwater in Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts is also contaminated by chromium. Chromium is used in the manufacture of alloys, inhibitory paints, wood preservatives, fixatives for dyes and tanning, photographic sensitisers and as anticorrosive in cooking systems and boilers. Chromium contamination usually occurs via poor storage, leakage or incorrect disposal methods. The study also points out that groundwater in Tiruvallur district is contaminated by cadmium. This means the groundwater in two neighbouring districts of Chennai is contaminated by heavy metals like lead, cadmium and chromium and is not potable.

When The Sunday Standard contacted state government officials for their reaction to heavy metal polluting groundwater resources, they said that they don’t monitor the heavy metal values in water as they don’t have the equipment. “We had the equipment in 1995, but then they became old. Now, we are procuring new equipment and these will be in place in the next couple of months,” a state source said.

Besides heavy metal pollution, groundwater in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu has levels of salinity above the prescribed BIS limits. Similarly, fluoride levels in groundwater is above the BIS prescribed limits of 1.5 mg per litre in 19 districts.Similarly, arsenic pollution of groundwater is reported in nine districts which has it above 0.01mg/l. Even nitrate pollution is reported in 27 districts of the State. According to statistics of Niti Aayog report, 600 million Indians face high to extreme water stress.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony