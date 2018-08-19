Home The Sunday Standard

How Kalyan Kendra is giving social welfare a lift

Kalyan Kendra — a control room to address concerns of Karnataka social welfare ministry’s beneficiaries — looks nothing like a government office.

Published: 19th August 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Kalyan Kendra — a control room to address concerns of Karnataka social welfare ministry’s beneficiaries — looks nothing like a government office. A young team outsourced from a private company is catering to the needs of some two crore beneficiaries of the department round-the-clock throughout the year in a never before attempted manner. An initiative of the previous Siddaramaiah government, but now revamped by Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, the control room that includes a call centre, CCTV monitoring room and data compilation desk is now paving the way to address grievances, assist beneficiaries and cull middlemen. But most importantly, it provides fresh data on performance of Social Welfare Department officials in every district. The control room — a one-stop solution for all queries regarding the department — was inaugurated on August 7, and in 10 days, it has received 6,046 calls.

“For now, we have 19 staff working in three shifts round-the-clock. Average call rate per day is about 600-650. We are missing many calls since our phones keep ringing. We plan to expand the team soon,” said Srinivasulu, MD, Ambedkar Nigam, which manages the control room. Currently, three people have been assigned to monitor the feed from over 800 government-run hostels.The staff — none from the government — have been resourced from a private agency on a two-year contract. At a cost of about `15 lakh per month, the department has been successful in setting up a centre that not just responds to queries and helps filling up forms but also sets anomalies right.

“A ticket is raised for every call we attend and we follow it up. If the matter isn’t resolved at the call-centre level, it can be escalated to the minister himself,” Srinivasulu added. The call centre has one person assigned specifically to manage queries raised on WhatsApp.The total number of queries the control room has received so far on WhatsApp is 455. With the number of calls exceeding capacity in comparison to staff, about 2,782 calls were abandoned but the centre also has a ‘call back’ policy. At least 2,514 tickets raised since August 7 have been closed so far.

“Why should a person have to travel from Kalaburagi or Vijayapura to file a complaint? They can tay anonymous and get assistance with a phone call,” Kharge said.The control room also acts as an unconventional data collection method. “Calls we receive are analysed issue-and region-wise. If there are more complaints from a particular district, it means that out officials aren’t working effectively,” Kharge said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalyan Kendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony