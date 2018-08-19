Home The Sunday Standard

Karnataka couple on a mission to rescue snakes, quell blind beliefs regarding them

On the Naag Panchami festival, snakes are worshipped around the corner.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Chitti along with Nirzara and their two children handling snakes in Belagavi | Express

BELAGAVI: On the Naag Panchami festival, snakes are worshipped around the corner. Anand Chitti and his wife Nirzara, a couple engaged in rescuing snakes from concrete jungles and eradicating blind beliefs associated with snakes for more than a decade, had geared up to develop a snake-friendly society on the occasion.Chitti, who has passed SSLC, has done a thorough study on snakes and spreads knowledge about them among people, especially to the new generation, through educational institutes.

He was just 18 when he started handling snakes barehanded in his field at Yellur village of Belagavi. Soon, he turned out to be a noted snake rescuer in the area and surrounding villages. This 36-year-old snake rescuer has been bitten 20 times by different snakes while rescuing them. If there are some bitter experiences, there are some sweet ones too, Chitti said. 

When Chitti got married to Nirzara about 11 years ago, she was the most snake-fearing woman he had ever met in his life. He thought it was only right to begin at home with Nirzara the creation of awareness of snakes, and dispel fears and blind beliefs people had about the reptiles.“It took me five years to quell the fear that Nirzara had for snakes, and instil in her the expertise to handle snakes in order to rescue them. Today, she is reportedly the only woman snake rescuer in Karnataka,” said Chitti with pride. He revealed that Nirzara handles all types of snakes and she has taught the art to their children too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naag Panchami festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony