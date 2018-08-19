Home The Sunday Standard

Nilgiris bride braves flooded river to rush to her wedding venue

Rasathi’s wedding is scheduled on August 20, and she along with several of her family members decided to undertake the ride in two coracles on Friday to reach the venue of her marriage.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:54 AM

ERODE (TN): Undeterred by a flooded Moyar river, a 24-year old bride from a hilly hamlet on the slopes of the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, has undertaken a daunting ride on a coracle to reach the venue of her marriage.A resident of Thengumarahada village, on the fringes of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris District, the woman, Rasathi, undertook a coracle ride along with her family members braving the flooded river, a tributary of Bhavani, district officials said. Since coracle rides are banned in view of the floods, they obtained special permission of forest authorities in view of their urgency.

Rasathi’s wedding is scheduled on August 20, and she along with several of her family members decided to undertake the ride in two coracles on Friday to reach the venue of her marriage. And so did, after crossing the river.As there is no bridge to cross the river, the marriage party said they had to undertake the coracle ride. They urged the government to build a bridge.

Commenting on the risky commute, Revenue Minister R B Udhaya Kumar advised against it saying it is risky and appealed to people to avoid visiting swollen river banks too.By using tom-toms and loudspeakers, people are being asked to take precaution and avoid rivers in spate and swollen banks, he said. The hilly village’s main access is through Bhavanisagar in this district. TN extends help to Kerala 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced relief materials including rice, milk and `5 crore more for relief operations in the flood-ravaged Kerala. Palaniswami said essential medicines and teams comprising medical and veterinary doctors will be immediately dispatched to the neighbouring state.

On August 9, Palaniswami had announced the `5 crore for relief and rehabilitation work.
As regards to relief materials, 500 tonnes of rice, 300 tonnes of milk powder and 15,000 litres of Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) processed milk, 10,000 blankets, besides dhoties and lungies will be immediately sent to Kerala, he said. To coordinate relief-related tasks to help Kerala, two senior IAS officials have been assigned.

