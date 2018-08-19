Home The Sunday Standard

Royal remembrance

About the show Through a close visual anthropological study, the exhibit recreates complexities of Nepal’s former PM, Dev Shumsher Rana’s time. 

Published: 19th August 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

As gateways of memories flood the conscious with fragments of a blurry past, photos make the entire picture clear. If history has a way of remembering people, it also has a reputation of neglecting some.
At times, photos are clicked unknowing of what the future holds for them. From casual visuals they become vantage points in understanding the context of a given period.

We knew nothing about Dev Shumsher Rana, Nepal’s former Prime Minister, who earned himself the reputation of being the most liberal PM despite serving the country for just 114 days. But when we came out of a recent exhibition that displayed photos from the time he was in exile in India, we understood exactly how important a visual resource old photos are.

Aditya Arya

It is the Bhuvan Kumari Devi Archive that has lent its photos to Nirvasanama: Portraits of a Life in Exile Through Changing Viewfinders. Being displayed at the Visual Arts Gallery, the exhibition also presents vintage cameras by The Museo Camera. “The show forges a lens into a time in history filled with glamour and intrigue. Through a close visual anthropological study, it hopes to recreate complexities of that time, spin narratives about costume, jewellery and entertainment customs, and bring to life these fascinating people, with a retelling of anecdotes and idiosyncrasies,” says Aditya Arya of  India Photo Archive Foundation and The Museo Camera, who is curating the display with Isha Singh Sahney.

The story of how these photos that were passed down through Sahney’s great grand-mother, the daughter of the Rana, came to be displayed is as interesting as the photos themselves. Buried in a solitary attic with several other miscellaneous objects keeping them company, hundreds of these photos were destined to be burnt. “The arsonists were my grandmother and mother. In one attempt amongst hundreds, to clean my grandparent’s 150 year old house, these old photos from the end of the 19th century were almost destroyed. Fortunately, they were saved to be displayed now,” says Sawhney.

During another attempt to clean the attic in 2012, the photos resurfaced, along with letters, account registers, travel records and dowry lists. So, in 2014, with the help of archivist Aditya Arya, these photos were archived and digitized.

Besides the royal period, the images show the trajectory that photography as an art form has taken over the decades. “Since the inception and announcement of Louis Daguerre’s first practical photographic process release in Paris in August 19, 1839, the story of changing viewfinders and technologies to capture images has been in evolving,” says Arya.

There are photos in the exhibition that sharply capture emotions of longingness, of love and of desire. There are also those that were hand coloured to heighten their realism.

The exhibit has a larger purpose than just recalling Rana’s time. It also stands for what the future needs—a man who could bring reform at the risk of condemnation. “What’s not to love in his story, especially in today’s world when each of our elected representatives seem to be more terrible than the next. Politics seem to be ruled by conservatives who have no vision for change. Viewing these images could be an eye opener for them and the public that’s being governed by them,” says Sawhney. Till August 24: 10 am to 8 pm, at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony