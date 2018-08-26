Home The Sunday Standard

‘Barbers’ of green cover making Telangana bald

Forests in Telangana continue to be under serious threat of encroachment.

Published: 26th August 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Forests in Telangana continue to be under serious threat of encroachment.

HYDERABAD: Forests in Telangana continue to be under serious threat of encroachment. Although the state government is taking up afforestation under Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme, enough efforts seem to be lacking when it comes to preventing encroachment of natural forests, which harbour much more diverse flora and fauna than the artificially developed vegetation through plantation programmes.

Figures supplied by the state forest department say it all. In 2014-15, there were 336 cases of encroachment of 928 hectares of forest land. There was not much change in the four years that followed as the number of encroachment cases booked by the department in 2017-18 was 341 pertaining to encroachment 1,294 hectares.

This year, between January and August, there were a massive number of 262 cases of encroachment of around 630 hectares (1,556 acres) of forest land.

CAUSES: According to forest department officials, the foremost reason for encroachments is agriculture. People from villages situated around forest areas and from tribal as well as non-tribal communities have been, for decades, denuding forests to take up agriculture. As families expand, more forests are chopped down to provide land for agriculture for the next generation. Farmer support schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and farm subsistence of `4,000 per acre by the state government are said to have strengthened people’s resolve more to chop down forests and develop land for agriculture.

When contacted, P Raghuveer, principal chief conservator of forests (IT & publicity), said, “Of the around 3,132 forest beats in the state, the problem of forest encroachment exists in 800 and among those the problem is severe in about 150 beats where the issue is regularly reported. It is mainly agriculture for which forests are encroached by people. Moreover, there are good irrigation facilities and farm subsidies available now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Forest encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5