Home The Sunday Standard

Fund crunch a major challenge for India’s community radios

As many as 19 sample community radio stations (CRSs) were part of the study that aimed at gaining an insight into perspectives.

Published: 26th August 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The other way forward is to come up with innovative solutions like turning a CRS into a rural knowledge centre.

NEW DELHI: A major challenge faced by community radios in India is the lack of adequate funds, reveals the findings of a study conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 
As many as 19 sample community radio stations (CRSs) were part of the study that aimed at gaining an insight into perspectives on how far CRSs currently meet the educational, developmental, social and cultural needs of listeners in India. 

The chief functionaries interviewed across eight non-governmental, eight educational and three agricultural stations pointed out they were facing fund crunch in running the CRSs and needed financial support from the government. 

The primary problem faced by the CRSs was that despite having applied for empanelment under Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), they had not received approval for it. The stations also did not have clarity regarding the status of their applications. The report has now recommended that information be uploaded on the website for CRSs to be aware of their application status. 

The government should give funds to the best performing CRSs annually and rope in all ministries to announce their developmental schemes of that area through these stations for which the CRSs should get due payments, the study has recommended. The DAVP norms for CRSs should be simplified and made more liberal for the sustainability of these stations, says the report. Currently, there are 238 operational CRSs. 

“The policies are so limiting that a lot of potential of the community radios cannot be met. Even in cases when they are empanelled, the government excludes CRSs from national campaigns. The payments do not come on priority basis either,” said Archana Kapoor, director of Radio Mewat.   The other way forward is to come up with innovative solutions like turning a CRS into a rural knowledge centre that offers a range of services of library, public service telephone, fax, selling records, hiring out of video and audio equipment, and photocopying facilities to make these more sustainable, the report suggests.   

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Community radio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.
Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos. (Instagram)
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5