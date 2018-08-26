Home The Sunday Standard

Harassed husbands bid adieu to ‘knotty’ relation  

The event was conducted by an organisation named ‘Save Indian Family’.

Published: 26th August 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

The men performing pind daan at Manikarnika Ghaat in Varanasi | Express

LUCKNOW: The ritual of ‘pind daan’ is performed by Hindus for the salvation of departed souls. Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghaat sees hundreds of men performing it every day.

But on the third Monday of the month of Shrawan (Savan), the ‘pind daan’ that 160 men performed was for their wedlock which had reached a dead-end.“It was a group of harassed husbands who have become victims of the laws that were framed to protect women against dowry and domestic violence,” said one of the 11 priests who performed the pind daan puja. The maximum number of these harassed men was from Madhya Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi. 

The event was conducted by an organisation named ‘Save Indian Family’. “We fight against gynocentrism (exclusive focus on women). The pind daan was a just way of making a statement on the prevailing gender bias and ‘feminism’ of which a considerable number of men become victims,” says Anupam Dubey, secretary of the organisation.

Dubey claimed the organisation’s helpline for men has received over three lakh calls from across the country since its inception. He claimed the helpline receives 35 per cent more calls from distraught men than the calls received on 181, the helpline for women. “Even IAS officers, DRDO scientists, doctors, engineers and pilots complain of harassment at the hands of their wives and often feel helpless.”

“Men falsely implicated by their wives in cases of dowry and domestic violence hardly get an ear. Along with Daman Welfare Society, we are trying to raise awareness about problems faced by husbands,” he explained.

Mohit Pandya (name changed on request), a scientist from Ahmedabad, performed the pind daan of his marriage of six years. “I am a victim of harassment by my wife and her family. It started the day I got married. My wife is a spendthrift and takes away every single penny of my salary. If I object, she threatens to implicate me in a dowry case,” said Pandya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Save Indian Family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5