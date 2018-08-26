New South Delhi Municipal Corporation headquarters to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is contemplating to name its new headquarters after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Atal ji’s contribution in building the nation cannot be acknowledged by merely naming a building after him. This is just a small tribute to the guiding light that Atal ji was for all of us,” Chairman of the SDMC Standing Committee Shikha Rai told The Sunday Standard.

“We plan to soon introduce the proposal in the standing committee for approval. I am sure that the members will unanimously agree on this,” Rai said. In February last year, the SDMC Standing Committee had cleared a proposal for the construction of headquarters at an estimated cost of about Rs 525 crore near Pragati Maidan at I P Estate. Construction of the building over a five acre land is expected to begin soon.

The building which is being constructed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) would be an iconic green building, claimed an official.

After trifurcation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2010 by the Sheila Dikshit government, the SDMC is functioning from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg sharing area with North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Civic Centre which is the tallest building in the national capital is under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which demands roughly `200 crore for renting out the space to the SDMC.