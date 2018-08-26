NSCN-K split brightens hope of Naga settlement

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The division in the SS Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) on the lines of nationality has brightened the hopes for an early settlement to the vexed Naga political problem.

At a meeting held at its camp in the jungles of Myanmar last week, the NSCN-K had impeached its chairman Khango Konyak, an Indian. He was replaced by Yung Aung, a Burmese Naga and nephew of Khaplang who had led the outfit since its formation in 1988 until his death last year.

According to intelligence agencies, Konyak and his gun-toting Indian followers might make an attempt to join one of Nagaland’s seven other insurgent groups, primarily NSCN-IM, to make peace with the Government of India. The rebels had a safe haven in Myanmar. But after Konyak’s impeachment, they have lost that ground.

Though a safe passage was given to Konyak respecting his seniority and long association with the outfit, given the hostility within NSCN-K in the neighbouring country, there is a possibility that he and his men might try to take refuge in India. However, as the Indian security forces have been going hard at them for long, they would possibly try to send peace overtures before risking to venture into the Indian soil.

The Naga Hoho, Nagaland’s apex tribal organisation, said Konyak and his men must not try to form a separate organisation. “The question is whether they will try to form a new organisation or merge with any other group having a ceasefire with Government of India. We don’t encourage them to form a new group. If they merge with any existing group, it means they want to have peace,” Naga Hoho president Chuba Ozukum told The Sunday Standard.

He appealed to the Centre not to go after Konyak and his men if they want to join the peace process, as that could create problems. All Naga insurgent outfits or political groups, except the NSCN-K, are in ceasefire with the Centre, holding peace negotiations. The only worry is the NSCN-K. The Centre, as well as the people of Nagaland, wants a final resolution of the seven-decade-old issue, which can be possible only if all groups are on board. They feel if any group is left out, it will never be a complete settlement.