An artistic way to connect with the soul

Artist Arun Pandit is all set to present his new art work in bronze in an exhibition titled Listening to the Soul. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Artwork from Listening to the Soul

Artist Arun Pandit is all set to present his new artwork in bronze in an exhibition titled Listening to the Soul. The exhibition curated by Gayatri Singh displays 13 national and international artists. It has given a space for expression to young artists like Romicon Revola and Stephanie Arpels, as well as open itself to established ones including Sudip Roy, Dimpy Menon and Siddharth. “The exhibition looks at the things that help us connect with yourself. It delves into what makes a person whole, and what he enjoys. The process of connecting with our soul is an endless process, also an enriching one,” says Singh.

Coming from a small place to a big city like Delhi, Singh was shocked to see the high paced life of people living here. She feels that people here have gotten used to it and don’t take a minute to think about how they’re all running. “Technology has changed our lives. It’s led us to keep distracted lives. I am aware that on the other side, it has made our lives easier too, but at what price,” she questions. 

Pandit too shares the same thought. How it’s slowly but steadily changing us is something to ponder over,” says Pandit. 

As living beings, Singh believes, we leave a part of ourselves in everything we touch. Similarly, in this show, the artists have been sensitized to what surrounds them and they’ve taken the journey making it their own. “They’re all from different backgrounds and have brought unique perspectives through art. The eclecticism is something to be proud of,” she says.   

In bringing each of these works under one roof as the curator, she realised one big, unfortunate thing. That is, good art is not appreciated by the artists. “I don’t know the reason but I wish every artist stands for his counterpart,” says Singh. Till December 7, at Art Pilgrim Live, Gurgaon. 

Artist Arun Pandit Listening to the Soul Art exhibition

