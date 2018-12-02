Home The Sunday Standard

Craft week in Delhi aims at consumer generation

This is an endeavour to achieve One World, One Craft, an idea that transcends boundaries, bringing it all under one roof—Delhi—aiming at upholding timeless tradition.

Raft Village and GMR India have come together to organise the world’s fourth and India’s first official craft week called India Craft Week (ICW). This is an endeavour to achieve One World, One Craft, an idea that transcends boundaries, bringing it all under one roof—Delhi—aiming at upholding timeless tradition.

India Craft Week is an effort to build aspirational quotient for different craft forms by bringing communities who value them, in addition to building new imagery of crafts as ethical and sustainable by balancing tradition with modernity.

The week showcases crafting trends from finest artisans, craftpreneurs, designers, brands, international crafts awardees, an exhibition by an award-winning craftsperson, trend shows by craft dynasty, live demonstrations by award winners, as well as tributes to the legends of crafts sector and galleries, in addition to more. 

The event gives an opportunity to get a sneak peek into the trends of homegrown products, textiles, furniture, home and interiors, lifestyle products and decorative art from across India. ICW will connect industry and individuals on one side to strategic crafts for quality, authenticity, originality, ethical, green, and sustainability on the other side. It will synergise traditional artisans, craftsmen, craftpreneurs, craft designers, craft brands, buyers, consumers and all craft enthusiasts on a single platform with the best en vogue trends.

An event of this nature and magnitude is the need of the hour to save crafts and craftsmen. As Iti Tyagi, founder of India Craft Week says, “Craft has always been perceived mediocre in India. The formats have been predominantly melas, bazaars and haats. The consumer generation has evolved and is looking for more aspirational and well-branded products, and therefore there is enough opportunity to build or re-invent new imagery for the craft sector and products.” 

The India Craft Week begins with the second edition of International Craft Award to recognise craftsman, artisans and designers from across the world for their wonderful contribution in sustainable and inclusive development for the craft sector. Till December 5, in Aerocity. The author writes on entertainment and food, among other things. 
 

