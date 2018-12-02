Home The Sunday Standard

Onion farmer from Maharashtra sends meagre earnings to PMO

Sanjay Sathe of Nashik sold the onions at a mere Rrs 1.50 per kg, described by Agriculture Produce Market Committee officials as the lowest price in 10 years

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

MUMBAI: An onion farmer in Maharashtra, frustrated over the low price he fetched for his produce, has sent all his earnings from the sale of 750 kg of onions to the Prime Minister’s Office by money order.

Sanjay Sathe of Nashik sold the onions at a mere Rs1.50 per kg, described by Agriculture Produce Market Committee officials as the lowest price in 10 years. “I’ve been growing onions for the past few years and have hardly been able to recover the cost. But, this year the situation is worse. I got only `1.5 per kg,” said Sathe, who earned `1,064 from the sale. 

“Even for earlier lots the rates were around Rs 3 per kg while my production cost is around `6 per kg,” he said. 

Owner of two acres of land, Sathe was among the farmers selected to meet former US President Barack Obama during his visit to Mumbai in 2010 for using technology to make agriculture climate-resilient.  He has a vineyard on half of his land, on the rest he grows seasonal crops and vegetables.

“All efforts go waste when crops fail to fetch good rates,” he said. “Other farmers dump onions on their fields to rot or just throw them on the road to register their protest. I don’t think it’s the right way to protest and hence I sent the amount to the PMO to highlight the issue,” he added.

The onions he sold at `1.5 per kg were harvested in March. “Like most other farmers, I had stored them in the hope of getting good rates now. But, the onion rates haven’t moved up and we had to sell them at low rates,” Sathe said.

Onion trader Ajay Soni blamed excess production for the poor rates. “Onion grown in summer is low in moisture content and has a better shelf life. But, it adversely affects the taste and the price. Kharif onion hits the market around this time. It fetches a good price since it is fresh,” Soni said, explaining the reasons behind the low prices. 

He also said the rates were likely to go up once the old onions are sold out and a fresh batch reaches the market.

“The situation can change only if export restrictions are done away with,” said Jaydatt Holkar, the chairman of the Lasalgaon APMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion farmers PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp