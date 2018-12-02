Home The Sunday Standard

Inclusion, accessibility now make a statement

Accessibility and inclusivity have been the buzzwords of 2018. Leading the charge for progressive-thinking attitudes is Udaipur-based charitable organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan.

On the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the sansthan will hold a Divyang Talent and Fashion show at the Red Fort.

Accessibility and inclusivity have been the buzzwords of 2018. Leading the charge for progressive-thinking attitudes is Udaipur-based charitable organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan. On the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the sansthan will hold a Divyang Talent and Fashion show at the Red Fort on December 2, 2018.

The programme will have performances by differently-abled on wheelchair, crutches and calipers and those with artificial limbs. Each round will have 10 differently-abled models walking the ramp; every differently abled model will be supported by an able model. 

Founded by Padma Shri Kailash ‘Manav’ Agarwal in 1985, the organisation has been working relentlessly to bring the differently abled community to the mainstream by empowering them physically, socially and economically. Talking about the event, Ompal Silan, Spokesperson, Narayan Seva Sansthan, says, “The event will be graced by Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan. The programme will kickstart at 6 pm and have four different groups of performers. These groups have performed earlier during fashion and talent shows organised elsewhere in the country.”

The NGO also trains the differently abled in tailoring, mobile repairing, computer and hardware coaching skills. The organisation is focussed on enabling technological implementations such as myoelectric limbs.

