Make your winter morning a wild one!

If a Sunday spent sighting a golden jackal in the woods sounds tempting enough to step out on a winter morning, then look no further.

The safari entails a 20-km car ride and a 4-km walk

If a Sunday spent sighting a golden jackal in the woods sounds tempting enough to step out on a winter morning, then look no further. The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in association with Conservation Education Centre-Delhi is hosting the Golden Jackal Safari at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on December 2, 2018. 

The activities of the safari include orientation, self-driven jungle ride, observing jackal hideout and lake visit. Listing out the list of dos, Sohail Madan of Conservation Education Centre-Delhi, BNHS, says “Carpooling is compulsory as we aim to minimise the number of cars travelling at one time. Also, in the case of a big group, a division might be necessary, so guests are requested to bear with us. The speed of the vehicle in the forest has to be less than 20 km/hr at all times.” 

The safari entails at least a 20-km car ride and a 4-km walk. “The dress code is to be followed strictly and the guests are requested to wear dull coloured clothes, adorn a sun cap, if required, and wear proper field shoes,” he says. The author writes on food and entertainment among other things.

Date: December 2, 2018
Time: 7.30 am
Programme Fee: 500
Venue: BNHS Conservation Education Centre, Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Near Karni Singh Shooting Range New Delhi-110044

