Home The Sunday Standard

These shoes are sure to bring a ‘springer’ in your step

These light weight, high performance, premium semi formal shoes come with inbuilt hybrid suspension system.

Published: 02nd December 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Winters are the perfect time of the year to reinvent yourself and get a makeover. Cosy outfits and warm shoes are the staples. Bringing a spring in your winter step is Red Chief, one of the leading leather brands from Leayan Global Pvt Ltd with their new collection Springer. These lightweight, high performance, premium semi formal shoes come with inbuilt hybrid suspension system.

Speaking at the launch, Manoj Gyanchandani, managing director, said, “Looking at our hectic lifestyle, we specifically developed this range for all generations. The hybrid suspension system produces anti-gravity thrust, which gives the feet a springy effect to keep you energised through the day. 

The sole is made of rubberised breakthrough PU technology, which offers stability and grip. The custom-made advanced cushioning footbed protects the knee and ankle joints.”

Talking about the availability of the new range, Akhilesh Singh, Chief Operating Officer said, “Our Springer is available at over 5,000 multi-branded outlets in the country, and at our 140 company-owned exclusive stores and all leading e-commerce platforms. Our footwear range is manufactured in-house, at our state-of-the-art factories located at Dadanagar, Kanpur and Sidcul, Haridwar. We also have our own tannery unit located at Unnao.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoes Winter Red Chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp