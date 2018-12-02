These shoes are sure to bring a ‘springer’ in your step

Express News Service By

Winters are the perfect time of the year to reinvent yourself and get a makeover. Cosy outfits and warm shoes are the staples. Bringing a spring in your winter step is Red Chief, one of the leading leather brands from Leayan Global Pvt Ltd with their new collection Springer. These lightweight, high performance, premium semi formal shoes come with inbuilt hybrid suspension system.

Speaking at the launch, Manoj Gyanchandani, managing director, said, “Looking at our hectic lifestyle, we specifically developed this range for all generations. The hybrid suspension system produces anti-gravity thrust, which gives the feet a springy effect to keep you energised through the day.

The sole is made of rubberised breakthrough PU technology, which offers stability and grip. The custom-made advanced cushioning footbed protects the knee and ankle joints.”

Talking about the availability of the new range, Akhilesh Singh, Chief Operating Officer said, “Our Springer is available at over 5,000 multi-branded outlets in the country, and at our 140 company-owned exclusive stores and all leading e-commerce platforms. Our footwear range is manufactured in-house, at our state-of-the-art factories located at Dadanagar, Kanpur and Sidcul, Haridwar. We also have our own tannery unit located at Unnao.”