‘Advertising can be a tool for change’

The members of FICCI ladies Organisation (FLO), the women business wing of business body FICCI, organised an interactive session with advertisement guru Prahlad Kakkar at a talk titled Advertising the art of being creative with strategy in the city recently.

“Advertising can be a massive tool for social change and in advertising any idea is as good or as bad as your level of determination to make it work. It is having a passion that matters, however illogical it is, you just have to believe in yourself. When you are passionate about something, two and two becomes 22. When you are logical about something two and two becomes four.” Said Ad guru and film maker Prahlad Kakkar while speaking at the session

Bharat Dabholkar, theatre and ad personality, and the man behind the Amul billboards, said, “People in India are extremely creative. I don’t know how they do it. But I can’t. Ads work if it is a simple idea, if you make it very complicated then people don’t like it. To make an ad viral, you have to keep it simple so that people can put their own inputs to it and make it more interesting.”

Dabholkar got awards for Ceat, Frooti, Appy, BOI and many more. “But my most memorable work was Amul, it gave me intense creative satisfaction and huge recognition. Amul and Fevicol are my favourites. Fevicol did not have any ‘star’. It clicked because it connected with the audience,” the punch guru said.

Speaking on the occasion FLO President, Pinky Reddy said, “FLO is the most apt platform to connect, learn and grow. We recognise the success stories of true achievers and provide a platform for the members to be inspired by them.”

She went on to say, “Both Prahlad and Bharat and exemplary leaders in their own creative domain. They have been successfully harnessing their innate creative abilities and converting them to strategised creative outputs. It was highly fascinating to hear from them about their journey, to learn about their challenges and understand about their creative pursuits. I think, the right perspective and the precise skills for an effective brand positioning are the key takeaways from the event.”