Bhim Mahasangam for backward communities on January 6: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi unit announced its plan to host a mega show of strength, ‘Bhim Mahasangam’ , on January 6 in Ramlila Maidan as a part of its plan to win over the Schedule Caste community ahead of the Lok Sabha election. BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing the Delhi BJP’s mega rally.

On Saturday, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari saw off 70 workers of the party who will visit 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, create awareness amongst the residents about the ‘Mahasangam” and generate a sense of contribution by seeking a fistful of rice and lentil from the people.

“The way the Statue of Unity received iron from the people from various walks of life across the country for its construction, similarly the rice and lentil collected will be used for preparing ‘Khichri’, which shall have contribution from all the sections in Delhi. This will promote peace and harmony in the society,” said Tiwari.

Incidentally, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is organising a ‘Dharam Sansad‘ (congregation of Hindu priests) at the same ground on Sunday, just days before the start of the Winter session of Parliament.

The Delhi BJP, which has not won one single Scheduled Caste reserve Assembly seat in the National Capital after 2008, plans to use the Mahasangam as one of its big outreach programmes that it plans to hold in an election year.

The party’s SC wing, which is organising this event, claims that lakhs of people will attend the Mahasangam which is aimed at strengthening the party’s hold on the sizeable Dalit community in Delhi.

In the absence of strong candidates from the BJP, its opponent Aam Aadmi Party has managed to take over the seats. This time, the BJP is determined not to give up any of those seats that easily.

“We distributed ‘Support Card’ to the people across the 12 Assembly constituencies. We have received the approval of more than two lakh people (for the initiative) as of now,” Tiwari added.

Besides the “Bhim Mahasangam”, the party also had plans to take out a “Mahila Hunkar Rally” on December 16 and a “Yuva Sankalp Rally” on January 20 next year.

Currently, there are 12 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment, which is reserved for the SC category. The biggest Assembly seat in terms of number of voters is Bawana.