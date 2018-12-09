Home The Sunday Standard

Bhim Mahasangam for backward communities on January 6: BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing the Delhi BJP’s mega rally.

Published: 09th December 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhus at Ramlila Maidan where VHP will hold Dharma Sabha on Sunday | Naveen Kumar

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi unit announced its plan to host a mega show of strength, ‘Bhim Mahasangam’ , on January 6 in Ramlila Maidan as a part of its plan to win over the Schedule Caste community ahead of the Lok Sabha election. BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing the Delhi BJP’s mega rally.

On Saturday, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari saw off 70 workers of the party who will visit 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, create awareness amongst the residents about the ‘Mahasangam” and generate a sense of contribution by seeking a fistful of rice and lentil from the people.  

“The way the Statue of Unity received iron from the people from various walks of life across the country for its construction, similarly the rice and lentil collected will be used for preparing ‘Khichri’, which shall have contribution from all the sections in Delhi. This will promote peace and harmony in the society,” said Tiwari.  

Incidentally, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is organising a ‘Dharam Sansad‘ (congregation of Hindu priests) at the same ground on Sunday, just days before the start of the Winter session of Parliament.
The Delhi BJP, which has not won one single Scheduled Caste reserve Assembly seat in the National Capital after 2008, plans to use the Mahasangam as one of its big outreach programmes that it plans to hold in an election year. 

The party’s SC wing, which is organising this event, claims that lakhs of people will attend the Mahasangam which is aimed at strengthening the party’s hold on the sizeable Dalit community in Delhi.
 In the absence of strong candidates from the BJP, its opponent Aam Aadmi Party has managed to take over the seats. This time, the BJP is determined not to give up any of those seats that easily. 

“We distributed ‘Support Card’ to the people across the 12 Assembly constituencies. We have  received the approval of more than two lakh people (for the initiative) as of now,” Tiwari added.    

Besides the “Bhim Mahasangam”, the party also had plans to take out a “Mahila Hunkar Rally” on December 16 and a “Yuva Sankalp Rally” on January 20 next year.

Currently, there are 12 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment, which is reserved for the SC category. The biggest Assembly seat in terms of number of voters is Bawana.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Bhim Mahasangam Schedule Caste Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp