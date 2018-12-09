CBI files five fresh FIRs against security forces in Manipur fake encounter case

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered five FIRs against security personnel allegedly involved in fake encounter cases in Manipur. The FIRs were filed against the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police. The Supreme Court had ordered CBI to probe the alleged extra-judicial killings.

A PIL filed before the SC had alleged that more than 1,500 fake encounters took place in the north-eastern state. The petition had sought a detailed probe by a special investigation team in the killings, which took place between 2002 and 2012. In July 2017, the apex court had constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had expressed its displeasure with the fact that the Ministry of Defence had not even bothered to respond to the letters addressed to it by the SIT.