Home The Sunday Standard

Civet cat attacked by pack of dogs, rescued near Qutub Minar

Civet cats help control the rodent population and contribute to the dispersal of seeds as they often feed on fruits, berries, coffee beans, insects and small mammals.

Published: 09th December 2018 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

The civet cat which was found injured in Mehrauli | EXPRESS

NEW DELHI: An injured Asian palm civet, which was attacked by a pack of feral dogs near the capital’s Qutub Minar complex was rescued by an NGO on Friday evening.

The Asian palm civet, also called a toddy cat, is a small member of the Viverridae family. It is typically native to south and southeast Asia. Civet cats help control the rodent population and contribute to the dispersal of seeds as they often feed on fruits, berries, coffee beans, insects and small mammals.

The injured civet was rescued by NGO Wildlife SOS over a 30-minute rescue operation from the premises of a temple near Qutub Minar. On Friday evening, a resident saw the civet being attacked by dogs and noticed it had sustained bite wounds on its torso and neck region. 

He contacted the NGO on its round-the-clock helpline, following which two-members reached the spot. The civet had sought shelter near a temple after it sustained injuries. Currently, the civet is being attended to by veterinarians from Wildlife SOS at the recovery facility and will be released back in the habitat after it fully recovers.

“The civet is under immense stress and will take time to recover from the ordeal. Our dedicated team of veterinarians is carrying out the necessary treatment for the injuries and upon complete recovery, it will be released back into its natural habitat. It is heartening to see people taking timely action to help this civet cat and reaching out to Wildlife SOS,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS.
Owing to the repetitive nature of attacks, people often consider such attacks common. 

“Civet cats can be seen in urban environments, but rarely, as they tend to be shy and wary of humans. Rapid habitat encroachment and deforestation is beginning to redefine the boundaries between forest and urban areas. Consequently, incidents of wild animals straying into urban area are increasing,” said Wasim Akram, manager, Wildlife SOS special projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian palm civet Civet cat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp