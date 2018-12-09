Don’t stop this party season!

Express News Service By

As we enter the festive season of the year, many of us have been gearing up for hectic calendar dates with promises of New Year resolutions and such to justify this month of excess. However, we’re telling you that you can have your cake and eat it too. While hydration, moderation and recuperation seem to be the mantra, there are other valuable inputs to keep you rocking!

Shvetha Jaishankar, author of Gorgeous: Eat Well Look Great and Miss International ’98 runner-up

Detox: I embrace the season’s excesses with gusto because I love December and all that it symbolises. To compensate, I hibernate and am careful between Diwali and Christmas!

At the party: I try to minimise tempting situations while trying not to minimise the events I want to attend. Try not to wolf down sugary treats and don’t commit to more than one outing a day or night.

Workout tip: Fit in a plank and five surya namaskars.

Fridge essentials: I rotate things at a good clip — cake comes in, we eat a bit and I distribute the rest. We make cookies — we have some and I give the rest to neighbours and friends.

Pradhayini Sarvothaman, Model and everyday yogi

Detox: Rather than go for juice, I prefer the whole fruit. It hydrates me and keeps me full, without feeling heavy. At the moment, I am hooked on a big bowl of pomegranate and granola for breakfast.

At the party: I believe in a balanced diet, so I eat everything, including dessert which is a must for me at every meal. But in terms of portions, I would say, go for all the bite-sized appetisers and skip the main course. This will save you from a lot of calories.

Workout tip: I swear by the surya namaskar. And when I’m travelling, I spend my wait time stretching out my hamstrings and doing little things that are good for my body — like stretches and leg lifts. I once did my surya namaskar at the Kuala Lumpur airport to get a good stretch and improve my blood circulation. One of the advantages of an airport is that you can pick a section that is carpeted so you don’t need a mat!

Fridge essentials: Fruits and veggies that are local and seasonal. I enjoy passion fruit, red bananas and oranges for energy. If I’m craving something savoury, my cupboard is always stocked with roasted puffed rice (pori) and peanuts which I mix with diced tomatoes, cucumber, hummus, flaxseed powder and a slit green chilli for a hit of heat — it’s a whole meal by itself.

Praveen Raja, fitness blogger at @shredify.me on Instagram

Detox: Drink lots of water. During the day, stick to lean protein and veggies, leaving most of your calories for the dinner party. Have a light, healthy meal before stepping out.

At the party: If you drink, stick to spirits mixed with soda, water or zero calorie beverages. Avoid beer and cocktails. Don’t go overboard on the short eats. They are generally loaded. Note, these are deceptively high in calories. Fill up most of your plate with lean protein. Find a smaller plate if that’s an option.

Workout tip: Do not skip your workout. Focus on compound movements. In case you end up over- eating, the calories might be put to good use to build some muscle. Get back to your routine as soon as you can.

Fridge essentials: Avoid keeping high calorific snacks, instead stock up on healthy bites.