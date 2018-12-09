Home The Sunday Standard

‘I know Hollywood only as a movie set’

Eddie Marsan doubts that any actor has clocked in more air miles than he has in the last decade.

Published: 09th December 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Eddie Marsan doubts that any actor has clocked in more air miles than he has in the last decade. The British actor, who works in Los Angeles, is constantly flying to London, to be with his family. “I am a British actor who works in Hollywood. My life is between LA and London,” begins the 50-year-old actor who plays Terry Donovan, Ray Donovan’s older brother in the crime-drama series, Ray Donovan.

Apart from a string of appearances on TV, including the popular mid-1990s British TV show Game On, Marsan has appeared in films too. Some of his memorable roles on screen include Inspector Lestrade in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009) and the antagonist in Hancock (2008). More recently, the British actor has voiced Vihaan (the wolf), in the Netflix film Mowgli. As the latest season of Ray Donovan airs, we speak to Marsan about his character, his work with Parkinson’s patients and living away from his family. 

Punches & Parkinson’s 

Created by Ann Biderman, Ray Donovan, for the uninitiated, is a crime drama about four brothers, among whom Ray (Schreiber) is a fixer — one who arranges loans, bribes and other activities of similar nature. Marsan plays his oldest  brother, Terry, a retired boxer, who develops Parkinson’s disease. Speaking of what to expect in the latest season, Marsan says, “Terry goes back to fighting, because he is tired of being imprisoned by his disease and living that life.” 

Marsan trained with a professional (boxing) coach, for the first five seasons. That Terry suffers from Parkinson’s is another key character trait. “I spoke to people suffering from Parkinson’s, and to doctors. We took care to portray it in honest light.” 

All in the family 

Marsan first arrived in LA from London, back in 2000 to work in Hollywood. But the actor, who is a devoted dad of four, says that he goes home as often as he can. “I wake up, go to work, film and go back home (to London).

So, I don’t have much of a social life anywhere really, especially in Hollywood. I know Hollywood only as a film set; I don’t know Hollywood outside of it,” he says, adding that the Ray 
Donovan family is now like his own. “We shot the pilot of this show in 2012. So, I feel very close to all of them, really. They have been a great support network because I am living away from home. We all go to each other’s houses quite often, and when my kids are here, all the children hang out and do barbeques together.” Weekdays, at 10 pm on AXN.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eddie Marsan Ray Donovan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp