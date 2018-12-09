Home The Sunday Standard

Bulandshahr: Jamaat chief seeks judicial probe into mob killing

On December 3, Inspector Singh and local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter. 

NEW DELHI: Condemning the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Saturday termed the murder as a “pre-planned conspiracy”. The prominent Muslim organisation also demanded a judicial probe into the matter alleging that anti-social elements in UP have political backing. “We demand a judicial probe into the matter. 

The UP chief minister’s statement that the Bulandshahr cow slaughter should be investigated shows how insensitive and indifferent he is regarding the death of a police officer, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty,” said JIH acting president Nusrat Ali.

The cold-blooded murder of a police officer by an unruly mob, which was filmed by the culprits, shows the extent of the breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, he said. “These anti-social elements, who murdered the SHO, know that they have the backing of their political masters. The blame lies with those who have been peddling politics of hate,” he said.

Ali also spoke about the Babri Masjid dispute and said that the JIH was hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of a mosque at the disputed site. He said that Jamaat is against an out-of-court settlement as proposed by some “self-appointed mediators”. 

“We want the apex court to give its judgment regarding the dispute as soon as possible. We see that some affiliated outfits of the RSS are pressurising the government to acquire land by issuing an ordinance, but this would be against,” he said.

