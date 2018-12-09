Home The Sunday Standard

Living Coral: Headliner colour of the year

Living coral is a happy colour that strikes against the grave irony of the depleting coral reefs.

The forecast settles in on a colour that represents vitality and energy, an optimistic way to greet the New Year. Pantone’s 16-1546 Living Coral is the colour of 2019 that will personify comfort and stability. For 20 years, Pantone’s theme of colour researchers have gone about the world documenting colours that influence lifestyle choices and trends, arriving at the conclusion that there will be one highlight colour each year, that will set the tone for the next 365 days, and this year it’s the brightest shade of coral. Furniture, fashion, beauty, home, packaging, art and design, all don the happy hue.

First among these was Butter London that has already come up with a Living Coral makeup collection that comprises nail lacquers—Patent Shine 10X Crème Finish, Peel-Off Glitters, and the Crushed Diamonds Patent Shine 10X. Later in January there will several other items joining the list.
While the fashion industry rejoices this hero hue, the psychological impact of living coral cannot be negated. Since colour directly correlates with the release of certain hormones controlling our mood, it is important to understand its wellbeing quotient. In this regard, coral is an earthy tone that brings balance, roundedness and warmth. It evokes calmness.

Close to nature, we see shades of living coral in autumn leaves, shrimps, oyster mushrooms, the poppy flower, twilight winter sky and in many more, making it a hue of sustenance at a time when human beings are deeply connected to the inanimate (read technology), and far removed from the animate (read nature). Today, there is a great need to reconnect to the latter more than ever. It’s about taking cognizance of depleting natural resources and staying connected to nature responsibly.

Living coral also strikes against the grave irony of the depleting coral reefs. So, while Pantone’s colour of the year bears a fashionable stamp, it also forges an agenda for a sustained social action. 

Close to Nature
In fact, a UN study suggests that coral reefs could be extinct in 30 years.

