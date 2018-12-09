Luxury fragrance for all seasons

Express News Service By

In an exclusive partnership with Berkeley Beauty Brands Pvt. Ltd led by Gaganmeet Singh, Creed, London’s 250-year-old perfume brand, opened its first store at The Chanakya Mall, in the city. Founded in London in 1760, ‘The House of Creed’ has served royal houses as well as discerning patrons for over 250 years. The brand relies on a 4,000-year old infusion technique to capture the highest concentration of natural essential oils. This labour-intensive process preserves the originality of each scent’s ingredients without the use of preservatives. We present to you some of the best selling perfumes from the collection:

Silver Mountain Water: It captures the purity of the mountains-soft, milky-sweet black currants mixed with green tea, the richness of bergamot, and sandalwood.

50 ML for Rs 15,312

100 ML for Rs 18,196

Virgin Island Water: Simultaneously fresh and warm, this uplifting scent radiates Jamaican lime and coconut.

50 ML for Rs 15,312

100 ML for Rs 18,196

Himalaya: A seductive scent of citrus mixes with warmer notes of sandalwood and cedarwood to recreate the snow capped Tibetan landscape.

50 ML for Rs 15,312

100 ML for Rs 18,196

Neroli Sauvage: It combines bittersweet neroli flowers, spiked with verbena. 50 ML for Rs 15,311

100 ML for Rs 18,196

Erolfa

This oceanic fragrance is an ode to Creed family memories of sailing the Mediterranean: invigorating seas, reminding of salty air, and citrus-scented breezes.

50 ML for Rs 15,311

100 ML for Rs 18,196