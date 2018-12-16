Meghalaya judge: My order misinterpreted

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Justice SR Sen of Meghalaya High Court, who raised many an eyebrow with his judgement insisting on the grant of citizenship by India to non-Muslims living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan instantaneously, without documents, has said his order was misinterpreted.

He said he was not a religious fanatic and respected all religions, “because to me God is one”. He also denied speaking up against secularism, saying secularism was one of the basic structures of the Indian Constitution and it should not be divided further on the basis of religion, caste, creed, community or language. “I would also like to clarify here that in my judgment, nowhere I have said anything against secularism, and my judgment makes references to history, and one cannot change history.”