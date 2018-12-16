Home The Sunday Standard

Ring the bells this Christmas at Santa’s village 

Gone are the days of having a cozy Christmas with friends and family.

Gone are the days of having a cozy Christmas with friends and family. The growing demand is to travel and experience various cultures across the globe. As the city dawns its Christmas cheer, some 
pack their bags to find Santa else where.

Anand Menon, VP and head of Travel Tours, Leisure Travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions, shares, “With Christmas and New Year round the corner, people have taken full advantage to plan a long break. We have witnessed a revived interest for Kerala from both domestic and inbound travellers.

In International bookings, European cities such as Vienna, Prague and Munich are on travellers’ radar. Some want to enjoy a White Christmas at Santa’s Village in Rovaniemi (Finland) while others want celebrations at Tel Aviv, Jerusalem.”

