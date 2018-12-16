Home The Sunday Standard

Strife over CM chair an old Congress malaise

The Congress high command held several rounds of meetings with both leaders, in the wake of the Rajasthan win, before an eventual call on the chief minister was taken.

Published: 16th December 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

JAIPUR : After days of feverish speculations and tussle over the CM’s chair, which seemingly refused to die down since the party secured a comfortable majority in the Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress high command eventually veered to old loyalist and warhorse Ashok Gehlot as its choice for CM on Friday and also named state party chief Sachin Pilot as his deputy. Both Gehlot, a two-time chief minister, and Pilot had reportedly been eyeing the chief minister’s throne and had been locked in a power tussle in 
the state. 

The Congress high command held several rounds of meetings with both leaders, in the wake of the Rajasthan win, before an eventual call on the chief minister was taken. It took party president Rahul Gandhi to broker a truce between the two top state mandarins and settle on an arrangement, placating both. The names of the chief minister and his deputy were announced at a press conference by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday.

Having been on the pilot seat twice before — between 1998 and 2003 and between 2008 and 2013 — Gehlot is set to take the state’s administrative reins for the third time. However, the tussle for the CM’s throne in Rajasthan is nothing new for the Congress. In fact, it goes back as far as 1952 when a row over the CM choice split state party workers into rival groups. One on the side were supporters of Jai Narayan Vyas, one of the contenders for the throne, and on other were loyalists of Tikaram Paliwal, the other chief ministerial aspirant.

In 1954, Mohanlal Sukhadia took the hot seat after resentment in the party ranks against Vyas saw him losing out on the throne.A similar power tussle played out in 1998 when the Congress stormed to power with a thumping mandate. The party high command handpicked Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister over Parasram Maderna, riling a vast swathe of the state’s Jat community, which had voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan assembly elections Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp