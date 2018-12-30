Home The Sunday Standard

Ammonia treatment plant may help to meet water needs of East Delhi

Incidentally, East Delhi has many areas where the ground water cannot be used, especially for drinking, due to the presence of ammonia in it.

Published: 30th December 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are briefed about project details by DJB officials in Delhi on Saturday | AAP TWITTER

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited an ammonia treatment plant at Shakarpur to get a first-hand account of a pilot project that could help in providing approximately 63 MLD (Millions of Litres per Day) of extra drinking water to the people. 

Incidentally, East Delhi has many areas where the groundwater cannot be used, especially for drinking, due to the presence of ammonia in it.    

Due to the high ammonia content, seven Ranney wells and more than 100 tube wells are non-functional in the city. In South Delhi, there are about 80 borewells which are non-functional, while there are more than two dozen such wells in East Delhi. 

Recently, the chief minister had instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to come out with a scientific solution to solve this problem for meeting the water need of the locals.  

The technology to treat ammonia in water was pilot tested at a Ranney well in Shakarpur, and the results were tested by the DJB’s quality control department which found them to be positive.

After his visit to the plant, the chief minister instructed officials to replicate the technology all over Delhi to restart non-functional borewells and Ranney wells. If the existing Ranney wells and borewells are made functional with this technology, Delhi will get approximately 63 MLD of extra drinking water. 
Also, new bores will be done to augment water supply, thereby adding more water to the 63 MLD quota from existing sources, a government release said. 

DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and CEO AK Singh accompanied Kejriwal and his deputy during the visit to the ammonia treatment plant at Shakarpur in East Delhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Arvind Kejriwal Dinesh Mohaniya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp