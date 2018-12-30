Harsh Vardhan seeks more awareness on green initiatives

Express News Service By

Emphasising that the Green Skill Development Programme will go a long way in reaping demographic dividends for the country, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday stressed on the need for societal awareness programmes like Green Good Deeds to strengthen biodiversity.

While releasing the 6th National Report to the Convention of Biological Diversity on the 13th National Meeting of the State Biodiversity Boards, the Minister said the takeaways from the report should be delivered to the people of India.

He suggested to officials of different states participating in the conference to develop new ideas and adopt brainstorming methods to strengthen biodiversity for the benefit of the society.

“We need to develop ideas, innovations, then convert them into programmes for societal benefit. And then also review and monitor them at the end of the year at such meetings,” the minister said.

“By 2020, a significant proportion of the population, especially the youth, will be aware of the values of biodiversity and the steps they can take to conserve and use it sustainably,” the Union minister said.

He said biodiversity has environmental, social, cultural, economic and intrinsic values essential for human well-being and existence.