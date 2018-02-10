HYDERABAD : You might have seen children doing commercial ads and acting in movies and television shows, but have you ever seen a kid becoming a brand ambassador for irrigation projects being implemented by a State government. Well, Telangana government has found a five-year-old child prodigy studying upper kindergarten (UKG) suitable for becoming “brand ambassador” for its irrigation projects.

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao has appointed K Nehal of Pandilapalli village in Khammam as the brand ambassador for irrigation projects in the state.

Rao’s deciision comes owing to the kid’s remarkable feat of giving a 25-minute-long talk on all the irrigation projects redesigned by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government. The child prodigy spoke about all the redesigned irrigation projects at Jalasoudha in Hyderabad where the audience was none other than Harish Rao, and other senior officials.

It all started when the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan student was watching a news channel in which a programme on irrigation projects was being shown. Nehal asked his father K Hanumantha Rao who briefed about the projects. The child, then, memorised the information and remembered it.