NEW DELHI: To tone up the criminal justice system, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Law and Justice for enlarging the ambit of compoundable offences to reduce pendency of the cases in courts.

The Home Ministry’s proposal has also sought amendments to Section 161 and 162 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for making signed witness’ statements made before a Gazetted police officer or those made as an audio/video recording admissible as evidence to improve police efficiency and conviction rates, a senior Home Ministry official said.

“A comprehensive proposal for revamping the criminal justice system has been sent to the Law Ministry for vetting and further action,” the official said. The Home Ministry is also devising a method to separate law and order functions from investigation duties of police as part of the plan to improve criminal justice system.