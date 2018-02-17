KOZHIKODE : Inexperience and lack of confidence coupled with dearth of sufficient work has affected Kudumbashree’s initiave to provide training in masonry to females and other workers in Kerala. Under the project, 200 women underwent training in the past three years and local self-government institutions (LSGIs) were expected to give work to the trained women groups. The units got works from only 19 local bodies in seven districts. Though the LSGIs spend crores on development programmes, the total amount of construction work came to a mere `74,85 lakh and total revenue received till date is `35.62 lakh.

No work was allotted by the LSGIs in the remaining districts. Also, the female workers’ lack of confidence has proved a setback.P C Kavitha, Kudumbashree district coordinator, said the workers received 30-day training but this was not enough. “They are now working alongside the men in construction projects. Also, the women groups undertook some small works of private parties. Taking up major works is a distant dream due to lack of confidence,” she said.

K K Soja, programme coordinator, Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development, which trained 30 women for Kudumbashree in Thrissur, said confidence is the key.Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore said the mission is trying to crack the problem. “Earlier, we got an order from the Finance Department which allows government departments to give tailoring works to empanelled Kudumbashree self-help groups without tendering process. We tried to secure the same kind of order, which will allow the LSGIs to hand over works without tendering to the empanelled groups,” he added.

Barring a self-help group at Edakkattuvayal in Ernakulam which has built 37 houses, none has the necessary experience. As Kudumbashree is the nodal agency for the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, the mission is focusing on building houses under it. The mission is seeking the beneficiaries’ nod to construct the houses by the Kudumbashree groups.