NEW DELHI: The contentious Bill criminalising triple talaq among Muslims appears headed for a “noisy death” in the Rajya Sabha. Having stopped its outreach to the Opposition, the Modi government is bracing for a vote on the Bill in the Upper House while appearing firm that no ordinance would be passed if the proposal collapses.

“The government is no more talking to the Opposition, including the Congress. The Centre is firm that there cannot be concurrence with the Opposition demand to refer the triple talaq Bill to the select committee of the House. So, there will be a vote, which could either help it get passed or defeat it in the House,” said a Union Cabinet minister on condition of anonymity.

With the NDA appearing to be in poll mode with several Assembly elections scheduled this year ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls, the BJP seems to see no merit in long drawn-out consultations in the select committee.

“The stand of the Opposition to force sending the Bill to the select committee is obvious — that it gets delayed without making enough noise in public. The government will not heed the demand. There are no more talks with the Opposition on the issue any more,” added the minister.

After the Lok Sabha passed the Bill criminalising triple talaq following a brief debate, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced it in the Rajya Sabha amid ruckus at the fag end of Parliament’s winter session. The government is gearing to take up the Bill in the second part of the Budget session beginning March 5.

“We have to go to the people if the Bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha. Since there is no urgency, the government will not come up with an ordinance. The Bill has already generated strong debate within the minority community. The BJP will seek further debate on the stand taken by the Opposition, particularly the Congress, to stall a rare reform legislation for the benefit of women of the minority community, who have already suffered enough,” said the minister.

The BJP National Executive meeting in Bhubaneswar last year had firmed up the plan to go aggressive with the triple talaq Bill to reach out to Muslim women.