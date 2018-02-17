KOZHIKODE : Becoming the first women to make it to the IUML state secretariat committee has come as a realisation of a long-pending demand for Kamarunnisa Anwar, Noorbina Rasheed and K P Mariyumma. The trio plans to fully utilise the opportunity to empower more than one lakh female members in the IUML.Till now, IUML has had women and Dalit representation in its state working committee and also provided them with separate platforms.

“Our selection is a stepping stone for many others. For long, other political parties criticised IUML for lacking women representation in its secretariat committee. Our appointment is the party’s answer to them,” said Noorbina. “The party has entrusted us with a great responsibility. We are now part of IUML’s decision-making body.” Hailing the decision as crucial, Women’s League president Mariyumma said the women community in Kerala is in trouble. "It is time they are empowered and brought to the mainstream,” she said. “Our leaders are far-sighted and have taken the decision to induct women into the party’s decision-making body at the right time.”

Kamarunnisa said the decision showed IUML was open to women foraying into politics and playing vital roles. IUML vice-president M I Thangal said the decision to induct women in the decision-making body was part of the transition within the party. “It is a fact that women were not elected to the secretariat committee earlier. But it is time the party accepts changes in its policies. The number of active women members has grown and the party cannot keep them at arm’s length. They are a vital part of the organisation,” Thangal said, adding more changes will be evident in the coming days.

IUML general secretary K P A Majeed said the decision was taken considering the present political scenario. “Our membership has grown tremendously. We have over four lakh new members. There are more than one lakh women members in our party. The party considered all these factors... It also realised the importance of empowering women and Dalit in the state,” Majeed added.