Home The Sunday Standard

Tihar Jail to manufacture cheap sanitary pads

In a boost to menstrual hygiene among women and adolescent girls, Tihar Jail will manufacture affordable quality sanitary pads under its TJ’s brand.

Published: 25th February 2018 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: In a boost to menstrual hygiene among women and adolescent girls, Tihar Jail will manufacture affordable quality sanitary pads under its TJ’s brand.According to the Tihar administration, the launch is scheduled in the first week of March. Manually-operated machines to manufacture these pads have already arrived at the largest jail of the country.

Tihar will become the second prison after Sabarmati Central Jail at Ahmedabad in Gujarat to manufacture sanitary pads. Women convicts will be roped in and they will earn wages in the process.NGOs ‘Navajivan’ and ‘Karma Foundation’ will help the Sabarmati jail in setting up machine, providing raw material and wages to inmates and selling the sanitary pads.

Bakery products, handloom and textile, apparel, furniture, recycled hand-made paper products, paintings, designer candles and lamps, jute bags, herbal products are the other items manufactured at the factory inside Central Jail 2 in Tihar.Menstruation has often been a taboo subject in India where women and adolescent girls often suffer due to either lack of information on hygiene or no access to sanitary pads.

A senior Tihar Jail officer said the sanitary pads will be, initially, given to girl students from government schools free of cost. “These pads will be comparable to the best available in the market,” the officer said.
“The first stock of pads will be available from March. The cost of setting-up the unit is about `4 lakh. Our inmates will be able to manufacture almost 1,500-2,000 pads daily. If required, we will upgrade our machine,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Tihar administration also plans to install vending machines across the city, especially in slum areas, where women and adolescent girls can avail sanitary pads at a nominal cost.“The entire project will also improve hygiene of women inmates as they will get the pads free of cost. It will also bring down the annual budget allotted to buy sanitary pads from the market,” the officer said.

Low-cost sanitary pads, which came to the limelight after the story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham was adapted in Bollywood movie PadMan, have turned out to a big relief for womenfolk. Muruganantham is credited for innovating grassroots mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2015-16, the use of Sanitary Napkins among Indian women is 48.5 per cent in rural, 77.5 per cent in urban and 57.6 per cent total. The survey says 62 per cent Indian women between the ages of 15 to 24 are still using cloth during menstruation.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
menstrual hygiene Tihar Jail sanitary pads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp