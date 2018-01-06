MUMBAI: The police on Saturday arrested Yug Pathak, the son of a retired IPS officer and one of the owners of the Mojos Bistro pub, in connection with the deadly fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29, which claimed 14 lives.

Officials from the N M Joshi Marg police station arrested Pathak, the son of retired Director General of Police and former Pune Police Commissioner K K Pathak, police said.

On Friday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, in its preliminary probe report on the fire, which had engulfed Mojos Bistro and the adjacent ‘1 Above’ pub at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, had said the fire possibly started at Mojos Bistro due to the flying embers from a hookah.

The police on Saturday booked Pathak and his partner, Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions.

The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR, which was lodged on December 29 against the owners of ‘1 Above’ pub, Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar, said a police official.

“We have arrested Pathak, while Tulli has been summoned as he is also wanted in the case,” said Ahmed Pathan, a senior police inspector, N M Joshi Marg police station.