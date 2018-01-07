Security forces in Chhattisgarh have been battling Maoists for three decades now

RAIPUR: Apparently buoyed by its successes during the last few years, Chhattisgarh Police will now embark on “offensive intelligence-based operations” in areas considered Maoist bastion in Bastar zone.

“Chhattisgarh has undertaken improvement of connectivity, road security and police infrastructure since 2016. We will open up critical axes keeping in mind the twin objectives of offensive operations: area domination followed by development initiatives,” special Director General (anti-Maoist operation) D M Awasthi said.

The forces are focussing on addressing the security vacuum, besides safety of road construction and other development works, he stated. In 2017, the forces killed 76 Maoists and arrested 1,017, while 365 rebels surrendered. In the same period, 221 weapons were recovered from the Maoists.

“During operation I and II, the aggressive anti-Maoist operations were successful. We inflicted heavy casualties on the Hidma battalion and the Abhujmad division of the Maoists. From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017, the forces killed 300-plus Naxalites, though we recovered only 211 bodies. A total of 1,476 operations that resulted in 405 encounters took place in the last two years. In all, 102 security personnel, including 42 policemen, have been killed since 2016," Awasthi said.

He said “2018 will see better and more offensive operations, with better coordination between state and central forces as well as intelligence agencies”.

Security forces reached inaccessible regions and covered gaps to enable effective operations in the core areas. Connectivity was enhanced through posts at Kistaram-Golapalli (Sukma), Tarlaguda and Bhadrakali (Bijapur). The Bastar range now has 14 helipads equipped for night landing.