NEW DELHI: The national capital is gearing up for the ASEAN summit from January 19-30. On Saturday, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inspected Old Delhi—including Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid and Red Fort—to take stock of preparations for the summit. Encroachment around Red Fort be removed and repair work will be done in the coming week. Civic agencies have been given a January 15 deadline to ready the city for the summit.

According to an official, installation of all road safety measures such as road reflective delineators, cat eyes, bollards and other safety fixtures has almost been completed.

Traffic jams will be a major worry for agencies. According to a Delhi Traffic Police official, more than 5,000 personnel will be deployed across the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the summit. “After major traffic jams on the first day of this year, we have asked traffic police to save Delhi from any embarrassment.

Over 40 per cent of the force will be available in Central Delhi and around famous monuments like Qutub Minar, India Gate, etc,” said a senior Traffic Police official.

Major roads of national capital came to a standstill on Monday as more a lakh people reached India Gate to celebrate the New Year.