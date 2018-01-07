Domestic tourists take selfies in front of the historic Red Fort, one of the tourist destinations in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 3, 2018. (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations have started gearing up for Swachh Sarveskshan 2018, which start this month. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched Swachhata Sandesh Van to send recorded messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding cleanliness among all the areas under the jurisdiction. “The van will go to all localities to exhort citizens to contribute at least 20 hours a week on cleanliness-related activities,” said South Delhi MP Pravesh Verma at the launch of the van in Janakpuri.

SDMC officials said use of two-coloured dustbins and waste segregation of garbage to the source is what they are concentrating the most.

“We are trying our best to stop visibility of garbage in the open. Sweeping in the markets is being done with mechanical sweepers twice a day. Mobile Swachhata App is the best mode for getting swachhata- and toilet-related grievances. They are resolved within 12 hours without any human interface,” said Bhupendra Gupta, chairman, SDMC Standing Committee.

North DMC has stressed on the need for citizen awareness and participation to make the initiatives of the government into a movement. While stressing on the need for the officers to make extra effort, Mayor Preety Aggarwal said, “Making Delhi is everyone’s responsibility. Officials and employees of the corporation are putting their best foot forward to make North Delhi cleaner and more beautiful. But cooperation of citizens is a must in achieving this feat. Citizens should change their habits and mindsets towards sanitation issues.”

“The task before us is to make more community toilet complexes. We are lagging on finances and manpower required to maintain toilets, but we will definitely better our ranking as we are better on garbage collection. Our awareness drive will start from next week” said an East DMC official.

In last year’s Swachta Sarvekshan, out of 434 cities, areas falling under the three municipal corporations were East DMC 196, SDMC 202 and NDMC 279.

The Swachh Survekshan is a check by the Union Urban Development Ministry to keep track of the progress made by the municipal corporations in terms of cleanliness of the city.